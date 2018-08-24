news

Are made in Ghana black soap good for the hair?

Beauty

Alata Samina, made in Ghana black soap, has always been in use for skincare for over centuries. And yes, it is also very good for your hair too.

Growing up, I saw this magic soap being used to cure skin conditions such as rashes and eczema. Daddy also lathered a bit on his jaw after shaving, he always maintained it kept him razor bumps free. And my sister sported a thin whitish mask of black soap on her face before her bath time for her dark spots and blemishes. Even though there was an abundance of foreign soaps at home. Mummy always had a pile of Ghana black soap in the bathroom.

It wasn’t until I joined the natural hair movement, that I fully integrated it into my hair regime. As a 90’s kid, I was a victim of the creamy crack during my early childhood. I was always sporting cuts and burns from the perming cream. For some reason, my tender scalp burned almost immediately the perm cream got slapped on it. And it was never washed out until my hair is properly “cooked” and I felt the unbearable pain of a migraine.

Transitioning to my natural 4C hair was not a smooth move. I had to learn how my hair behaved, what it liked and what I should absolutely abstain from. One of the things that made it sufferable was the existence of Ghana black soap. Now I have my own special homemade shampoo with a little bit of peppermint essential oil for my dandruff.

Ghana black soap is all organic and local. The base ingredients are usually ash form sundried then burned plant parts and palm kernel oil. Some also substitute the palm kernel oil with Shea butter. Plant parts used are cocoa pods, the bark of the Shea tree, plantain skin and leaves. This gives it a brown almost black color.

If you are looking for some good cheap shampoo, then Ghana black soap should be first on your list. A little goes a long way as it easily lathers even with hard water. Unfortunately, the potash present could set off a harsh drying effect which when not managed. But this property also makes it ideal for oily skin.

Some people may have had harsh experiences with the black soap. This could be due to various reasons, one of which could be the combination of ingredients used in making the soap. We all know our ingredients are eyed and not necessarily measure when being used in local potions. Couple with the varied recipes out there. The strength of Ghana black soap varies and is different. So your experiences with different sources may differ. It is best to purchase from a known vendor to avoid disappointments.

Remember I made mention of my sister using it as a face mask, well the secret is to not keep it for long on your face. And you should also add a bit of water and use the lather. Do not use the raw soap on your face. It is also advisable to try a skin patch test before full application.

Make your own Ghana black soap hair shampoo in 3 easy steps

Tools: saucepan, mixing bowl, grater/knife and clean empty bottle.

Supplies: raw black soap, glycerin, essential oil, coconut/Shea/ olive oil and water.

Method:

Cut/ grate your soap into the mixing bowl. Bring your water to boil and pour over the soap. Stir gently to mix it up. Allow to sit until soap is completely melted. Add your oils and glycerin. Pour into the bottle and store.

Ghana black soap is very good for the hair. It has been very helpful in treating my seborrhea dermatitis which manifests itself relentlessly as dandruff.

Try adding essential oils to enrich the goodness of this miracle soap. I recommend adding essential oils such as jojoba oil, lavender oil, rosemary oil, and almond oil for healthy hair.

