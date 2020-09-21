Rare photos Popular Ghanaian media guru, Kwami Sefa Kayi’s wife has hit the web and social media users can’t get enough of her.

Barbara Kayi appeared online while marking her birthday. Media personality, Nana Aba took to her ‘gram to share some of Mrs Kayi photos to celebrate her.

To some extent, Kwami Sefa Kay has maintained a high level of privacy around his family, wife and children, hence, the post has become a rare time social media users are catching some glimpse of ‘Mrs Chairman General’.

The photos show not just the beauty of Barbara but also her taste for great fashion moves.

Adorned two beautiful ensembles, the fashion icon took some shots while with her car and at her bar sipping some wine and toasting to her new age.

Pulse.com.gh wishes Mrs Kayi a happy birthday and long life.

Check photos below:

Barbara Kayi 1

Barbara Kayi