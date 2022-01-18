Beauty tips: How to make your makeup last longer this 2022

Do you wish to look prim and proper all day long? If you are wondering which techniques to employ to make your make-up last longer, this read has got you covered.

These are a few tips and tricks to use that can help your makeup last longer. These simple hacks will make you glow all day long and your makeup will last longer no matter what the day has in store for you!

Listed below are a few simple hacks to prolong the effect of your makeup and keep it intact for you to look dazzling and flawless all day long.

Tone and moisturize

Using a toner after rinsing and exfoliating your skin makes it glow and feel smoother. Apply moisturizer on your skin. Stay hydrated enough, so that your skin remains hydrated at any given time. Purchases a moisturizer based on your skin type and ensures it is oil-free. This helps to prepare your skin before applying makeup.

Prep your skin with primer

Primer is the first product you must apply before you get your hands on makeup. It is the secret to keeping your makeup intact and lasting throughout the day. It helps to lock in your moisturizer so that your BB cream or foundation does not get absorbed by your skin and fade away. A good quality primer evens out skin tone and blurs out any imperfections. It takes care of any pores and fine lines on your skin too. Applying primer is the topmost tip to keep in mind to achieve an everlasting makeup look. Ensure your primer is water-based and oil-free, so it keeps your foundation and BB cream intact. Eye primers create a smooth surface for blending eyeshadows and to prevent smudging.

Invest in a good foundation

Invest in a premium and lightweight oil-free foundation so it will not crease or give your skin a cakey look. This will stay in place all day long and be weightless on your skin. Pick a foundation as per your skin type and offers full coverage lasting for 24 hours. This gives your skin a smooth texture and makeup will last longer.

Waterproof eyeliner and mascara

Choose waterproof eyeliner and mascara as these tend to smudge easily. Give this waterproof formula a try so that you do not regret the raccoon effect after a while. Avoid applying eye cream while using eyeliners and mascara.

Press powder

Invest in a good compact or lightweight powder. On applying your liquid foundation, set it with a translucent powder, a compact or banana powder. Dab the powder lightly as this helps the foundation last longer and not make your skin look cakey. Pick your shade of concealer and set it gently with a little bit of powder.

Ace your eyeshadow technique

The secret behind a long-lasting eyeshadow is to apply concealer as your base. This will ensure your eye makeup lasts all night long. It will make your eyeshadow pop up and give it an enchanting look and feel. So don’t forget to prime your eyelids with concealer before you set out with your smokey or neutral eyeshadow look.

Set it with a setting spray

After applying your make-up, don’t forget to set it with a makeup setting spray. A setting spray works as a final touch-up and helps your makeup stay in place. It makes the skin glow and prolongs the makeup wear time of your skin. Finish your look with a great setting spray.