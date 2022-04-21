RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

Beauty tips: How to make your wedding makeup last all-day

Berlinda Entsie

We want your big day to go as smoothly as possible and this can only happen when you plan for it.

Even if you’re not a huge fan of makeup, you know the importance of looking your best on your wedding day and since you’re going to be up all day, taking pictures, dancing and sweating, you might want to check out these tips to make your wedding make up last longer.

  • Exfoliate

When your skin is ridden with bacteria and dead skin, it will automatically show through your wedding makeup or dissuade your makeup from staying put for hours. In order for your makeup to last longer, you need to ensure that your face is smooth and devoid of dead skin buildup and bacteria, especially if you’re the bride. So make things easier for your makeup artist by exfoliating your facial skin with an effective scrub.

  • Prep your skin with a moisturizer

We can’t tell you enough how important it is to prep your skin for any makeup look. And when it’s your wedding day, you absolutely cannot keep away from it. Prepping your skin with the right moisturiser will ensure that your foundation glides on smoothly. So make sure you hydrate your skin with a cream that your skin will instantly drink up while locking in moisture for as long as 12 hours.

  • Make sure you prime

If you take our makeup tips seriously, know that a primer is crucial to your makeup. Not only does a primer help in allowing your makeup to stay on longer but it also conceals those unsightly enlarged pores you might want to hide on your wedding day. Use products that ensure the skin don’t look greasy, this one also covers your pores and preps your skin for foundation.

  • Use a lightweight foundation

When it comes to wedding makeup, the foundation is the base you’re going to depend on largely. But our makeup tip for you would be to choose something lightweight—a foundation that won’t look cake-ish while you keep building it up.

To ensure that your foundation doesn’t run, make sure you apply at least 3 coats of foundation. But while you’re at that, make sure your foundation is hydrating because otherwise, your foundation will end up looking patchy and dry.

  • Use waterproof products

This one is unbeatable—waterproof makeup is all you need to care about on your wedding day. Remember that things might get messy and you certainly don’t want your makeup to melt. So make sure you choose everything waterproof.

Berlinda Entsie a reporter at Pulse.com.gh/bi/. She reports on all your business related issues and always ready to promote your business through amazing reportage.

