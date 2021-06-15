Bell pepper: 6 surprising health benefits of this vegetable

The amount of vitamin C increases with ripening as well, and bell peppers are full of vitamin C. 1 cup of sliced red bell peppers gives you 157% of your daily vitamin C content, making them a great way to stay healthy.

Here are 6 health benefits of adding bell pepper to your diet.

Weight loss

Bell peppers are very low in fat and calories- about 1 gram of fat and 29 calories per cup- which makes them an ideal snack option, or a great supplement for a main meal. This small amount of fat is enough to provide reliable storage for bell pepper’s fat-soluble nutrients.

Beautiful skin

Bell peppers contain a solid amount of Vitamin E, which helps keep skin looking fresh and young, and hair strong and vibrant.

Natural sleep aid

Not able to fall asleep at night? Eat some bell peppers! The vitamin B6 found in bell peppers also aids in melatonin production, which your body needs to regulate its internal clock.

Eye health

Bell peppers contain over 30 different types of carotenoids including alpha-carotene, beta-carotene, lycopene, lutein, cryptoxanthin and zeaxanthin. Researchers have found that they help heal eyes and ward off eye disease because they absorb damaging blue light as it enters the eye.

Helps with pain

The bell pepper relieves chronic pain in a couple of ways. Vitamin C and vitamin K, both found in bell peppers, have anti-inflammatory properties, which reduces swelling and protects against osteoporosis. Capsaicin also relieves chronic pain.

Prevent cancer