Best photographers wowing us with their works in Ghana


10 of the best photographers wowing us with their works in Ghana

Are you already familiar with the work of these famous photographers?

  • Published:
play

If you are an aspiring photographer and want to learn from the best, take a look at these top photographers who have redefined the business of photographers over the years.

These photographers range from wedding photographers, documentary photographers, fashion photographers, street photography or currently producing any other kind of photography.

play

 

It's interesting to follow the path of these top photographers since their photographs are a beautiful collection of vibrant colors which keeps the tradition alive. Who are Ghana's top photographers?

1. Emmanuel Bobbie (Bob Pixel)

play

Emmanuel is a pixel on his own even without a camera, how much more holding on to his lens. His works speaks volume about his 'genuis' qualities. His outstanding craft has won him numerous accolades the glitz style awards and fashion icon awards. Never dare to put Bob in a box, ace is all rounded.

His work

 

2. Bend Bond  (Ben Bond Photography)

play

 

Most pictures that win our attention on commercial billboards are by the veteran, Ben Bond himself. From billboard shoots, beauty and fashion, the multifaceted qualities of Ben has adjudged him one of the best photographers here in Ghana by many.

His work

READ ALSO: Miss Universe Ghana 2018 wants to break the internet with these bikini photos

3. Obuobi Emmanuel ( Obe Images)

play

Obuobi of Obe images is one of a kind. He ventured in an unsual line of photography in the Ghanaian market; Documentary Photoghraphy. He breaks the most complex stories in a simple but amazing way by the click of his shutter. He is in one word "aesthetic".

His work

View this post on Instagram

Giddy up @labomabeach_ghana Inspired by @aboya.8

A post shared by OBE IMAGES (@obeimages) on

4. DextDee Livingstone (dextdeephotography)

play

The Light-bender, mostly referred to as by the many that knows he is most definitely worth a spot on our list. He believes in the assertion that a good picture could only be accrued from a good lighting system.

His work proves it all. He is multifaceted; from runway to studio shoots which seem to be his favorite, outdoor shoots and a whole lot more.

His work

 

5. Quincy Asephua ( Vine Imagery)

Anything editorial is best handled with the lens maestro, Asephua Quincy. He has been named one of the best fashion and beauty photographers in Ghana.

play

HIS WORK

READ ALSO:10 of Ghana’s best male fashion designers

6. Charlene Asare

Wondering what a woman will be doing in this league which is male dominated? This is clear evidence of gil power and excellence.

play

 

Asare photography relocated from the United States to Ghana not to settle for but take on beauty and editorial photography to the next level.  The 33-year-old has made a tremendous impact here in Ghana and has inspired a lot of ladies in taking up this profession.

7. Cliq Kofi ( Cliq Kofi)

Kofi has created a niche for himself in the world of photography when it come to occasions such as weddings, graduations and many more. His works are found on most lifestyle online portals due to the beauty it exudes.

play

His work

 

8. Yaw Pare

Yaw Pare is no new name to most of Ghanaians. He also has a unique way of capturing moments in a very intriguing way. From festivals, to state functions, the ace photographer has done it all in photography and ought to be celebrated.

play

His work

play

 

9. Nana Kweku ( Chocolate Shot It)

play

From Weddings, to pageantries, the young lad has one of the best presentation of beauty and events imagery. Let's just say his photos are as sweet as his brand name, Chocolate.

Chocolate's work

 

10.Twins Dont Beg ( Swag of Africa)

play

 

From photo event  coverage; awards, fashion, weddings to report on their popular blog, Swag of Africa and now to Flagstaff house, this duo are in one word is monumental.

