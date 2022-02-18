Blue balls: Here' what it means to have this discomfort and what to do

The balls do not actually turn blue no matter whether you have sex with someone or not. Blue balls is a psychological state caused when a man is aroused for an extended period of time without an orgasm.

Men complain of this condition when they are aroused but denied an orgasm. The truth is there are certain uncomfortable symptoms that your partner may be dealing with.

Symptoms of blue balls:

Your partner may experience a dull aching pain in his man parts. He may also get a feeling of fullness in the scrotum. The pain may extend to his lower abdomen and groin.

How to get rid of blue ball pain

Easing the pain of blue balls is usually pretty easy.

Ejaculation

If you’re experiencing blue balls in the presence of a consenting sexual partner, finishing the job and reaching orgasm will ease symptoms.

Distraction

If you’ve got blue balls and don’t have a safe, easy, or legal route to instant gratification, distracting yourself from arousal can ease the soreness. Have a cold shower, go for a run, in fact, o whatever it takes to get your mind off your boner.

Pain relief

Blue balls are not serious, and you probably won’t need pain relief. Over-the-counter (OTC) pain relievers like ibuprofen might help, although your erection is likely to go away before the pills kick in.