Some healthcare professionals might use the term “epididymal hypertension” to describe blue balls. But aren’t really any studies to support the idea that the discomfort comes from high blood pressure in your testicles.
Blue balls: Here' what it means to have this discomfort and what to do
Sex can be different for all genders. While women may experience the lack of sex through different psychological and physical symptoms, men can feel that too.
The balls do not actually turn blue no matter whether you have sex with someone or not. Blue balls is a psychological state caused when a man is aroused for an extended period of time without an orgasm.
Men complain of this condition when they are aroused but denied an orgasm. The truth is there are certain uncomfortable symptoms that your partner may be dealing with.
Symptoms of blue balls:
- Your partner may experience a dull aching pain in his man parts.
- He may also get a feeling of fullness in the scrotum.
- The pain may extend to his lower abdomen and groin.
How to get rid of blue ball pain
Easing the pain of blue balls is usually pretty easy.
- Ejaculation
If you’re experiencing blue balls in the presence of a consenting sexual partner, finishing the job and reaching orgasm will ease symptoms.
- Distraction
If you’ve got blue balls and don’t have a safe, easy, or legal route to instant gratification, distracting yourself from arousal can ease the soreness. Have a cold shower, go for a run, in fact, o whatever it takes to get your mind off your boner.
- Pain relief
Blue balls are not serious, and you probably won’t need pain relief. Over-the-counter (OTC) pain relievers like ibuprofen might help, although your erection is likely to go away before the pills kick in.
In rare cases where the pain is more serious, applying a warm compress to your testicles can offer relief.
