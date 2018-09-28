Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Beauty and Health >

Boyfriend not amused by this gym instructor's methods


Buttocks Wahala Boyfriend not amused by this gym instructor's methods

One woman in a viral video is seen choosing a very unorthodox way to get her curves.

  • Published:
Boyfriend not amused by this gym instructor's methods play

Gym instructor

Whilst flat TV’s are in vogue, it appears the opposite is working for humans. Voluptuous women are trending now. Butts, hips and boobs assault us everywhere.

Don’t get me wrong. I love curves. In fact am curvy myself (all natural please). Women have gone crazy to get the “coca-cola” shape recently and, it is quite baffling. One woman in a viral video is spotted choosing a very unorthodox way to get her curves.

READ ALSO: 10 things you need to know before trying anal for the first time

The lady was seen down on all fours performing an elaborate exercise routine with a half-clad man. Although they appear to be at the gym, her boyfriend didn’t seem so happy with the interaction.

WAIT FOR IT:

View this post on Instagram

Bruhhhhhhhh wtf! wait for it

A post shared by ibro#emo#77iP## (@ibrollawal) on

 

Would you prefer this way rather than get injections or swallowing 'butt' pills?

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Health Tips: 5 foods that are good for your liver Health Tips 5 foods that are good for your liver
Health Tips: 5 food that helps to flatten chubby cheeks Health Tips 5 food that helps to flatten chubby cheeks
Beauty Tips: 5 reasons why peanut is good for your skin Beauty Tips 5 reasons why peanut is good for your skin
Service To Mankind: Ghanaian midwife delivers baby in public transport Service To Mankind Ghanaian midwife delivers baby in public transport
Menstruation: 6 natural ways to make your periods come faster Menstruation 6 natural ways to make your periods come faster
Gifts: 8 gifts you can get your wine lover friend Gifts 8 gifts you can get your wine lover friend

Recommended Videos

Lifestyle Tips: 5 simple ways to treat itching eyes at home Lifestyle Tips 5 simple ways to treat itching eyes at home
Health Tips: The one thing you can't forget to do before flushing the toilet Health Tips The one thing you can't forget to do before flushing the toilet
Wendy Shay: Social media trolls artiste's makeup to Glitz Style Awards Wendy Shay Social media trolls artiste's makeup to Glitz Style Awards



Top Articles

1 Long And Thick 5 foods that increase penis size naturallybullet
2 Health Tips 4 natural ways to tighten your vaginabullet
3 Beauty Tips 5 natural ways to remove black spots at homebullet
4 Beauty Tips 3 home remedies to get rid of dark knucklesbullet
5 Botcho Cream Review All you need to know about Botcho creambullet
6 Beauty Tips 3 reasons why you should apply lime juice on your facebullet
7 Health Tips 5 food that helps to flatten chubby cheeksbullet
8 Beauty Tips 5 reasons you should start using rice water...bullet
9 Beauty Tips 5 reasons why peanut is good for your skinbullet
10 Pulse Foods 7 foods that make your buttocks biggerbullet

Top Videos

1 Beauty Tips 5 foods that gives you an even skin tonebullet
2 Beauty Tips 3 Homemade remedies for oily skinbullet
3 Check This Out Each Birth Month With Their Different Color and Meaningbullet
4 Masturbation Health risk of excessive masturbationbullet
5 Niceness Kills? Nicer people are more prone to developing this...bullet
6 Hair Growth Natural ways to stop hair from breaking this harmattanbullet
7 Hair Tips Simple home remedy to get rid of dandruffbullet
8 Beauty Tip Lerny Lomotey shares new Colourful Glitter Cut...bullet
9 Health Tips 8 real reasons why you're not losing weightbullet
10 Healthy living 5 silent signs you’re not taking good...bullet

Beauty & Health

face mask
Beauty Tips How to make banana face mask for oily skin
Hair 5 Rihanna inspired naturalista hairstyles to try out (Photos)
Weight loss 5 simple juice recipes for fast weight loss
Cold showers 5 great benefits of taking a cold shower
X
Advertisement