Boyfriend not amused by this gym instructor's methods

One woman in a viral video is seen choosing a very unorthodox way to get her curves.
Don’t get me wrong. I love curves. In fact am curvy myself (all natural please). Women have gone crazy to get the “coca-cola” shape recently and, it is quite baffling. One woman in a viral video is spotted choosing a very unorthodox way to get her curves.
READ ALSO: 10 things you need to know before trying anal for the first time
The lady was seen down on all fours performing an elaborate exercise routine with a half-clad man. Although they appear to be at the gym, her boyfriend didn’t seem so happy with the interaction.
WAIT FOR IT:
Would you prefer this way rather than get injections or swallowing 'butt' pills?