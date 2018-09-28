Boyfriend not amused by this gym instructor's methods

news

Whilst flat TV’s are in vogue, it appears the opposite is working for humans. Voluptuous women are trending now. Butts, hips and boobs assault us everywhere.

Don’t get me wrong. I love curves. In fact am curvy myself (all natural please). Women have gone crazy to get the “coca-cola” shape recently and, it is quite baffling. One woman in a viral video is spotted choosing a very unorthodox way to get her curves.

READ ALSO: 10 things you need to know before trying anal for the first time

The lady was seen down on all fours performing an elaborate exercise routine with a half-clad man. Although they appear to be at the gym, her boyfriend didn’t seem so happy with the interaction.

WAIT FOR IT:

Would you prefer this way rather than get injections or swallowing 'butt' pills?