Breakfast? 3 beverages you shouldn't take on empty stomach

Berlinda Entsie

The first thing we eat in the morning sets forth the day.

Certain drinks may wreak havoc with your gut if taken on an empty stomach.

Experts suggest that you should give your digestive system some time to start functioning after long hours of sleep and should eat breakfast at least two hours after you wake up.

In Ghana, we constantly consume some form of caffeine like tea/coffee which helps us begin the day and provides fuel to our body so that we can stretch it to start our whole day’s chores.

But, most people don’t know that caffeine is one of the worst habits of humans and is something that should be avoided for our physical as well as mental health.

Just like caffeine, there are several other drinks we should certainly avoid in order to stay healthy in our life. Below are some lists for you:

Citrus juices

Many people often consume citrus juices like orange, tangerine, and grapefruit juices first thing in the morning, which can irritate your stomach as it increases the acid content. This can cause increased complaints, especially in patients with gastritis, and increases the risk of developing gastritis. Thus, this drink should also be avoided as the first drink of the morning.

Sugary drinks

Not just citric juices, but many people have a habit of drinking fruit juices straight out of their bed, which can increase the dose of fructose in the body which can put a burden on your liver and pancreas. Any drink that has high sugar levels should be avoided empty stomach as it increases blood sugar levels, which is not good for the body.

Caffeinated drinks

Many don’t know but the amount of caffeine present in coffee or even tea can harm our digestive system. When you drink coffee or tea empty stomach, it increases the acid present in the stomach which can damage the entire digestive tract and cause acid reflux and heartburn. This can upset your inner stomach line and to prevent that, it is better to stop drinking tea or coffee, on an empty stomach.

Berlinda Entsie a reporter at Pulse.com.gh/bi/. She reports on all your business related issues and always ready to promote your business through amazing reportage.
