Breast cancer: 5 best foods for patients

A healthy diet is capable of solving many of our problems, So, it becomes extremely important to take care of your diet when suffering from breast cancer.

Research suggests that some foods may lower your risk of cancer and inhibit cancer growth and progression.

It is important to have a healthy diet for cancer patients and here’s what all you need to include in what you eat.

Beans

Beans are loaded with fibre, vitamins, and minerals. Specifically, their high fibre content may help in managing weight for breast cancer survivors, which is very challenging to do for them. “Breast cancer patients can include kidney beans, black beans, pinto beans, navy beans, and chickpeas in their daily diet.

Fatty fish

Fatty fish such as salmon, sardines, and mackerel, are known for their effective health benefits. Their omega-3 fatty acid, selenium, and antioxidant contents may offer cancer-protective effects.

Leafy green vegetables

Green leafy vegetables such as kale, spinach, mustard greens and collard greens are some of the many dark leafy greens that can fight breast cancer. They are loaded with antioxidants that can destroy cancer-causing free radicals. In a 2012 study published in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute, researchers found that women who ate dark leafy greens had a far lower breast cancer risk than women who didn’t eat these vegetables

Cruciferous vegetables

Experts say that cruciferous vegetables such as cabbage, cauliflower and broccoli contain phytochemicals known as isothiocyanates and indoles which appear to have a protective effect against some types of cancer including breast cancer. It also inhibits cancer growth and progression.

Allium vegetables