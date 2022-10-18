RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

Breast cancer: 5 best foods for patients

Berlinda Entsie

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Vegetables
Eating a balanced diet is especially important when you have breast cancer.

A healthy diet is capable of solving many of our problems, So, it becomes extremely important to take care of your diet when suffering from breast cancer.

Research suggests that some foods may lower your risk of cancer and inhibit cancer growth and progression.

It is important to have a healthy diet for cancer patients and here’s what all you need to include in what you eat.

  • Beans

Beans are loaded with fibre, vitamins, and minerals. Specifically, their high fibre content may help in managing weight for breast cancer survivors, which is very challenging to do for them. “Breast cancer patients can include kidney beans, black beans, pinto beans, navy beans, and chickpeas in their daily diet.

  • Fatty fish

Fatty fish such as salmon, sardines, and mackerel, are known for their effective health benefits. Their omega-3 fatty acid, selenium, and antioxidant contents may offer cancer-protective effects.

  • Leafy green vegetables

Green leafy vegetables such as kale, spinach, mustard greens and collard greens are some of the many dark leafy greens that can fight breast cancer. They are loaded with antioxidants that can destroy cancer-causing free radicals. In a 2012 study published in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute, researchers found that women who ate dark leafy greens had a far lower breast cancer risk than women who didn’t eat these vegetables

  • Cruciferous vegetables

Experts say that cruciferous vegetables such as cabbage, cauliflower and broccoli contain phytochemicals known as isothiocyanates and indoles which appear to have a protective effect against some types of cancer including breast cancer. It also inhibits cancer growth and progression.

  • Allium vegetables

Garlic, onions, and leeks come under allium vegetables that boast an array of nutrients, including organosulfur compounds, flavonoids and antioxidants. Consumption of allium vegetables can help against the development of breast cancer. S-allylcysteine, a compound found in onions, has been suggested to suppress cell proliferation, adhesion and invasion in breast cancer cells. Allicin, a component of garlic, can inhibit the proliferation of breast cancer cell lines.

Berlinda Entsie a reporter at Pulse.com.gh/bi/. She reports on all your business related issues and always ready to promote your business through amazing reportage.
