Brown eggs or white eggs: Which is healthier for consumption?

Brown egg or white egg, which is healthier for weight loss?

Eggs are a very healthy, inexpensive, complete source of protein, easy to make and great for weight loss.

And when it comes to the debate about the benefits of brown eggs or white eggs, there is no difference.

While you should aim to consume eggs each day, you should also be careful not to go overboard.

The myth bust

First things first, scientifically, there are no nutritional differences between brown eggs and white eggs in terms of health benefits. The only difference is in the pigment of the shell and the hygiene associated with it at the time of breeding. Brown eggs are hatched by chickens of darker colour while white eggs are laid by the white coloured breed.

So, whether you consume the brown egg or the white egg, there is no nutritional difference between the two. The only difference that you might experience is the taste which is contributed by the healthier feed provided to the chickens.

Health benefits of eggs

The numerous health benefits generously provided by eggs are as follows:

Aids in building strong muscles:

The protein found in eggs helps in muscle and tissue recovery and is therefore consumed by fitness freaks and athletes daily after strenuous exercises.

Boosts brain health

Eggs contain essential minerals, omega 3 fatty acids and vitamins important for brain health and proper nervous system function.

Strengthens immunity

This is good for your immune system due to the presence of Vitamin B-12, Vitamin A and Selenium.

Source of energy

Eggs are powered by nutrients to produce energy.

Good for the heart

The choline present in eggs helps to break down amino acid homocysteine which is otherwise responsible for causing heart disorder.

Pregnancy health

The folic acid present in eggs is helpful during pregnancy as it prevents congenital disabilities like spina bifida.

Maintains good eye health

Zeaxanthin and lutein present in eggs prevent macular degeneration which is the leading cause of blindness due to age.

Weight loss

The protein present in eggs makes you feel full and energised for longer hours thereby enabling you to power through the day without having to take breaks for mid-meal snacks.

Healthy skin and hair