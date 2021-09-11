Brushing shouldn’t be under 2 minutes – Dentist cautions

She noted that brushing helps to remove plaque from the teeth, insisting two minutes is not enough to do that properly.

Explaining further, she said the teeth have five surfaces that need to be cleaned and must be done with fluoride toothpaste.

Pulse Ghana

“The first step to brushing correctly is making sure you’re prepared with the right tools. You’ll need a toothbrush and a fluoride toothpaste like Pepsodent,” the dentist said, as quoted by 3news.

“Lubricate your brush with a small amount of water. Put a small amount of toothpaste on the toothbrush bristles. Insert the toothbrush into your mouth at about a 45-degree angle to your gums and use gentle, short strokes to brush your front teeth.

“Always brush in a circular motion. Brush the outside surfaces of your teeth, making sure to get the back molars and upper areas of your chewing surfaces.

“Flip the toothbrush upside down to get the inside surface of your top front teeth. Flip it back around to get the inside surface of your bottom front teeth.”