Camphor: How to use this ingredient to achieve healthy skin, hair

It is particularly popular for DIY acne and hair treatment remedies.

Camphor has a wide variety of topical uses due to its antibacterial, antifungal, and anti-inflammatory properties. It can be used to treat skin conditions, improve respiratory function, and relieve pain.

Here in this article, we’ll talk about a few simple acne and hair treatment remedies by camphor.

Camphor as pimples and acne treatment

Pimples and acne are very common problems but camphor can work wonders for your skin because of its anti-fungal, antiseptic and antibacterial properties. It has a soothing impact on the acne or pimple and reduces inflammation and also kills the bacteria and treats pimples and acne.

Add a pinch of camphor powder to some water and make a paste. Apply it directly over the acne and keep it on for some time. Wash off with plain water and reapply this easiest anti-acne remedy with camphor daily.

Camphor to treat cracked heels

Camphor can soothe and moisturise your skin and treat cracked heels and provide relief. Soaking your feet in some camphor and water solution can help heal your cracked heels and remove dead skin cells and make them soft and smooth.

Camphor for drandruff

While it may be difficult to cure dandruff, camphor can make this much easier. It has anti-fungal properties as well as anti-inflammatory properties which can soothe your scalp and remove dandruff.

Improve hair texture and quality

When you are struggling with hair loss and hair thinning as well as a receding hairline, camphor can treat all of these problems. It can improve the texture and quality of the hair and gives you smooth and shiny hair. It improves blood circulation which in turn improves hair growth and also provides nutrients to the hair follicles and strengthens them from the roots.

Camphor as a pain reliever