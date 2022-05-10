Having sex becomes a part of your regular lives and people often measure their relationship with how much satisfying sex they have on a daily or weekly basis.
Celibacy: 6 things that happen when you stop having sex
At some point, most people will enter a dry spell in their sex lives, where they go quite some time without having sex.
In case you have stopped having sex then you must know of these things that can happen to you.
- It may lead to anxiety
Sex is often suggested for those under stress all the time. If you suddenly stop having sex, you may get more anxious as sex is said to help in reducing the hormones that release stress. Active sex lives often make people feel happier and healthier.
- Changes in relationship
When you have sex at least once a week, you as a couple are happiest and it helps you bond, build trust and make you both more understanding. Without sex, relationships often fall apart. Frustration level increases and you feel irritated.
- You burn fewer calories
Sex is a healthy and good form of exercise and many people lose 5 calories a minute during sex. It is said to be equivalent to brisk walks. Once you stop having sex, your body slows down and then you have to find another way to work out.
- Lowers the sex drive
No sex will eventually lead to shrinking and drying of the vagina without regular sex. For men, it can cause Erectile Dysfunctioning too. So if you feel you can pick up where you started with the sex, then it would be a mistake.
- Sleep deprivation
If you stop having sex, you tend to miss out on the hormones like oxytocin and prolactin which help you with the required restful sleep.
- The aches and pains
Not many realise that suddenly putting a stopper on the sex can be the reason behind your aggravated pains and aches. Orgasms help release endorphins and they help ease leg, head and back pains. No sex can also lead to increased menstrual cramps and arthritis pain.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh