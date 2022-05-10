Celibacy: 6 things that happen when you stop having sex

In case you have stopped having sex then you must know of these things that can happen to you.

It may lead to anxiety

Sex is often suggested for those under stress all the time. If you suddenly stop having sex, you may get more anxious as sex is said to help in reducing the hormones that release stress. Active sex lives often make people feel happier and healthier.

Changes in relationship

When you have sex at least once a week, you as a couple are happiest and it helps you bond, build trust and make you both more understanding. Without sex, relationships often fall apart. Frustration level increases and you feel irritated.

You burn fewer calories

Sex is a healthy and good form of exercise and many people lose 5 calories a minute during sex. It is said to be equivalent to brisk walks. Once you stop having sex, your body slows down and then you have to find another way to work out.

Lowers the sex drive

No sex will eventually lead to shrinking and drying of the vagina without regular sex. For men, it can cause Erectile Dysfunctioning too. So if you feel you can pick up where you started with the sex, then it would be a mistake.

Sleep deprivation

If you stop having sex, you tend to miss out on the hormones like oxytocin and prolactin which help you with the required restful sleep.

The aches and pains