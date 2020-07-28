Instagram is currently flooded with black and white photos of celebrities undertaking a new social media campaign dubbed the #ChallengeAccepted challenge.

The new challenge seeks to connect women across the globe through the Instagram hashtag to signify their supports to one another.

Almost all female celebrities especially actresses and musicians have jumped in to partake in the show of solidarity with their most beautiful photos posted on the social media platform.

Pulse.com.gh, hence, is serving you our best looks so far. Who won your heart?

Martha Ankomah

Zynnell Zuh

Nana Ama McBrown

Nikki Samonas