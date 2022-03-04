Coconut water: Here's how this superfood can help you lose weight

The drink is low in calories and contains natural enzymes and minerals including potassium, fibre, and protein, which makes it perfect for weight loss. Though it’s great to sip coconut water during any time of the day, drinking it at the right time can double the benefits. Coconut water has various minerals and vitamins that can help replenish the electrolyte in the body. The drink keeps you fresh and hydrated throughout the day, even if it is consumed once during the day.

Coconut water for weight loss

If you are trying to shed those extra kilos, consume coconut water instead of consuming other fruit juices as coconut water has more minerals as compared to any other fruit juice. Studies have even shown that fruit juices may have added or hidden sugar. Coconut water is not just low in calories but also has less sugar as compared to most other fruit juices.

The best time to have coconut water for weight loss

Unlike many other drinks, there is no specific time to have coconut water. One can consume it during the day or even at night but consuming it during certain times of the day will definitely help you reap more benefits. Consuming coconut water on an empty stomach early in the morning can help you not in one but many ways. It contains lauric acid that helps in boosting your immunity, giving your metabolism a kick-start and thus promoting weight loss.