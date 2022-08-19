Cold and flu are common in cold weather, here are some home remedies

Common symptoms of a cold include:

Fever and chills Headache, sore muscles, and fatigue Cough Nasal symptoms, such as stuffiness, runny nose, yellow or green snot, and sneezing Sore throat

There are plenty of home remedies that can alleviate your symptoms and get you back to normal.

Below are some effective ones:

Honey

Honey has antimicrobial properties, which may allow it to fight some bacteria and viruses.

It is a home remedy usually offered to cold and flu sufferers.

Taking tea or warm lemon water mixed with honey is a good way to treat cold. Taking honey alone too may be an effective cough suppressant.

Garlic

Garlic has long been a home remedy for colds and the flu. People can eat raw garlic, incorporate cooked garlic into meals, or take a supplement. Unless a person has a garlic allergy, it is usually safe to use.

It may help fight off a common cold because it has antibacterial and antiviral properties.

One study found that people who took a daily garlic supplement for 3 months had fewer colds.

Fruit with vitamin C nutrients

Vitamin C is vital for keeping the immune system healthy. Therefore, eating fruits rich in Vitamin C may be good for treating colds and flu.

Researchers have suggested that a regular intake of vitamin C could benefit some people in these ways.

Citrus fruits and avocados contain high levels of vitamin C.

Salt water

Salt-water rinsing helps break nasal congestion, while also removing virus particles and bacteria from your nose. Here's a popular recipe:

Method: Mix 1/4 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon baking soda in 8 ounces of distilled, sterile or previously boiled water. Use a bulb syringe or nasal irrigation kit to squirt water into the nose. Hold one nostril closed by applying light finger pressure while squirting the salt mixture into the other nostril. Let it drain. Repeat two to three times, then treat the other nostril.

Drink hot liquids