A type of germ called a virus causes most colds. There are many types of viruses that can cause a cold. Depending on what virus you have, your symptoms may vary.
Cold and flu are common in cold weather, here are some home remedies
Cold and flu are very common, especially in this cold weather.
Common symptoms of a cold include:
- Fever and chills
- Headache, sore muscles, and fatigue
- Cough
- Nasal symptoms, such as stuffiness, runny nose, yellow or green snot, and sneezing
- Sore throat
There are plenty of home remedies that can alleviate your symptoms and get you back to normal.
Below are some effective ones:
- Honey
Honey has antimicrobial properties, which may allow it to fight some bacteria and viruses.
It is a home remedy usually offered to cold and flu sufferers.
Taking tea or warm lemon water mixed with honey is a good way to treat cold. Taking honey alone too may be an effective cough suppressant.
- Garlic
Garlic has long been a home remedy for colds and the flu. People can eat raw garlic, incorporate cooked garlic into meals, or take a supplement. Unless a person has a garlic allergy, it is usually safe to use.
It may help fight off a common cold because it has antibacterial and antiviral properties.
One study found that people who took a daily garlic supplement for 3 months had fewer colds.
- Fruit with vitamin C nutrients
Vitamin C is vital for keeping the immune system healthy. Therefore, eating fruits rich in Vitamin C may be good for treating colds and flu.
Researchers have suggested that a regular intake of vitamin C could benefit some people in these ways.
Citrus fruits and avocados contain high levels of vitamin C.
- Salt water
Salt-water rinsing helps break nasal congestion, while also removing virus particles and bacteria from your nose. Here's a popular recipe:
Method: Mix 1/4 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon baking soda in 8 ounces of distilled, sterile or previously boiled water. Use a bulb syringe or nasal irrigation kit to squirt water into the nose. Hold one nostril closed by applying light finger pressure while squirting the salt mixture into the other nostril. Let it drain. Repeat two to three times, then treat the other nostril.
- Drink hot liquids
Hot liquids relieve nasal congestion, prevent dehydration, and soothe the uncomfortably inflamed membranes that line your nose and throat. If you're so congested that you can't sleep at night, try sipping some warm water.
