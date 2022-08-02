According to meteorologists, some parts of the world are experiencing the lowest average temperature, hence, causing cold weather.
Cold season? 4 best ways to stay healthy in this weather
If you living in Ghana currently, you may be feeling the cold season.
The human body is not designed for cold weather. This is why you may have difficulties dealing with this cold weather.
Almost every disease can make a home in your body during this season resulting from your low immune system.
However, recognizing and preventing those risks is key to good health.
Here are some tips for staying healthy in this weather:
- Get outdoors during the daytime
When it’s cold outdoors, it’s tempting to spend all your time inside, but you need to push yourself to go outdoors.
If you don’t get enough natural sunlight, it can cause a vitamin D deficiency that can negatively affect your health. Whenever you have spare time, go for a walk and while in your jackets. It may help you catch some heat.
- Make sure you stay hydrated
It is important to drink plenty of water in the cold season. Naturally, you may not feel thirsty during this time but water for your body is important.
When you exercise in cold weather you may wear multiple layers, which could cause you to sweat.
You need to replace this water loss by drinking more.
- Eat healthy and have better sleep
The cold weather would make anyone want to spend their day eating junk food and watching their favourite movies until the break of dawn but do not let the shorter days and longer nights distract you from leading a healthy lifestyle.
- Exercise regularly
You need to keep up your workout routine during winter; at least observe regular and moderate exercise to help boost your immune response. You can observe regular aerobics for five days weekly for 20 minutes each day and keep a healthy lifestyle. Make sure to control your weight and maintain simple hygiene with positive views of life.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh