Constipation? Here are 4 simple ways to treat this menace at home

Constipation can make you feel very uncomfortable, here’s how to cure constipation with these 4 home remedies:

Drink warm beverages

If you are constipated, you will face trouble going to the loo first thing in the morning. To help with that, you need to have a warm beverage once you wake up. As soon as you drink warm water, your colon gets a reflex hit, known as the gastro-colic reflex, and pushes out the stool.

Have enough fibre

Fibre is a kind of roughage that eases our digestion and softens the stool. The daily recommended amount of fibre is 30 grams. So, if you are constipated include high-fibre foods like cucumber, nuts, apples, green leafy vegetables, etc.

Stay hydrated

Being dehydrated leads to the hardening of the stool and leads to constipation, so it is extremely necessary that you consciously start drinking water. You need to have at least 8-10 glasses of water per day for the healthy functioning of your body.

Stay active