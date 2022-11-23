RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

Constipation? Here are 4 simple ways to treat this menace at home

Berlinda Entsie

Not having a bowel movement every day can make you feel bloated and uncomfortable.

Man having constipation
Man having constipation

Constipation is usually a result of dehydration, lack of fibre in your diet and physical inactivity which hardens your stool, That is why it hardens up and is sometimes painful to pass. Usually, this condition is self-treatable with the help of some home remedies and lifestyle changes.

Constipation can make you feel very uncomfortable, here’s how to cure constipation with these 4 home remedies:

  • Drink warm beverages

If you are constipated, you will face trouble going to the loo first thing in the morning. To help with that, you need to have a warm beverage once you wake up. As soon as you drink warm water, your colon gets a reflex hit, known as the gastro-colic reflex, and pushes out the stool.

  • Have enough fibre

Fibre is a kind of roughage that eases our digestion and softens the stool. The daily recommended amount of fibre is 30 grams. So, if you are constipated include high-fibre foods like cucumber, nuts, apples, green leafy vegetables, etc.

  • Stay hydrated

Being dehydrated leads to the hardening of the stool and leads to constipation, so it is extremely necessary that you consciously start drinking water. You need to have at least 8-10 glasses of water per day for the healthy functioning of your body.

  • Stay active

Being inactive also leads to constipation. So, you must go for a walk after your meals or take up some sports activity, go to the gym. Do anything you like but should give you at least 30 minutes of physical activity per day.

