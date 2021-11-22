Constipation? Here are the best natural remedies for relieve

Your tummy aches, your stool is harder and painful; and you feel bloated and full even after using the toilet.

Below are five lifestyle changes that quell and prevent constipation.

Drink water

When in the throes of a particularly hard excreting experience, drinking water is a perfect remedy for the rigours of constipation.

You might be thirsty and feel like coke or other carbonated drinks are just as good as water but do not fall for this trap. It increases and worsens constipation symptoms.

Eat fibre and vegetables

Fibre and vegetables increase bowel movement and make it easier to pass stool.

Fibres are of two kinds – soluble and insoluble. Soluble fibres like whole grains like wheat and vegetables create an easy passage of waste while insoluble fibre like fruits softens the stool.

Move around

Eating and just sitting and laying around your bed can cause constipation. Some research work linked exercise to relieving constipation because it aids the movement of the bowel.

Drink less milk

If you are lactose intolerant, there is the likelihood that you get constipated when you drink milk or other dairy products.