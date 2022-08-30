Corn: Here's how the superfood aids in weight loss

It is an excellent source of fibre, carbohydrates, protein, vitamin C, vitamin A, carotenoids, potassium, and other essential nutrients and antioxidants.

Not only is corn great in taste, but it has also long since been hailed as one of the best foods for losing weight. Here's how:

High in protein

Corn is higher in protein. Protein has long been known to be a great addition to your diet if you’re looking to shed pounds.

Protein boosts metabolism and enables the body to shed pounds more easily, and helps in muscle development, as opposed to fat cell growth, when consumed in the right quantities, relative to an individual’s body weight.

High in soluble fibre

Corn is very high in fibre. There are numerous studies that link a high-fibre diet to the prevention of fat accumulation around the belly and the shedding of belly fat. Fibre also keeps you fuller for longer and prevents you from over-eating, which also helps you along on your weight loss journey.

The fibre in corn can help speed up the digestion process, which can alleviate digestive problems like constipation. A healthy and functional digestive system is crucial to maintaining and losing weight.

Rich in vitamins and minerals

Foods for weight loss need to be able to provide you with all the essential vitamins and minerals so that you aren’t sacrificing your health in favour of a slender body. Corn does just that! It is high in minerals like magnesium and potassium and high in vitamins like vitamin C, vitamin B1 and Vitamin B9.

It's versatile and easy to eat