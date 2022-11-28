Cornflakes: Here are 5 side effects of consuming this food excessively

But is eating cornflakes daily actually good or bad for you?

Consuming cornflakes in excess have side effects. It’s best to eat them when there aren’t many healthy breakfast options. Or when you choose to eat them, exercise quantity control. Everything is good to eat in moderation, and cornflakes aren’t any different.

Here are some side effects of consuming cornflakes in excess:

Cornflakes are refined food

According to the American Institute for Cancer Research, there are many health risks when it comes to the consumption of heavily processed foods. Some of them can increase cancer risk. Heavily processed foods often include unhealthy levels of added fat, sugar and sodium that make the food taste better, but too much of them leads to serious health issues. Obesity, diabetes, heart disease and high blood pressure are some health issues.

Cornflakes have sugar

Research has shown that there are effects of added sugar intake like higher blood pressure, inflammation, weight gain, diabetes, and fatty liver disease. They are all connected to an increased risk of heart attack and stroke. Cornflakes also have a high glycemic index – almost 82 – which is not good for anyone fighting diabetes.

Cornflakes have additives

Food additives play an important role in improving the taste, colour and smell of food. They end up altering the food’s nutritional structure.

They are high in calories