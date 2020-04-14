This typically means spending more than 15 minutes within two metres of an infected person, such as talking to someone for instance.

As a result, the government has announced a lockdown in some areas of the country, to prevent people from interacting at close distances.

The Ghana Police Services have hence warned that there will be strict implementation of the lockdown.

Practice these 5 social distancing tips will help prevent the spread of the virus and as well save you from getting into trouble with the security personnel.

· Avoiding contact with someone who is displaying symptoms of coronavirus (COVID-19).

These symptoms include high temperature and/or new and continuous cough.