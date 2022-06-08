Curd: Here's how this food improves your sex drive, study says

There’s no denying that Curd is the most healthy byproduct of milk, which is packed with the goodness of probiotics, vitamins and minerals.

You must have come across a thousand good things about Curd, but did you know enjoying a bowl of Curd/Yoghurt daily can also boost your sex drive? Let’s find out more about it!

Why is curd linked to libido?

Curd is a rich source of Lactobacillus bacteria, which is also known as good bacteria making it a good option for people suffering from lactose intolerance. Apart from that, curd is not only a libido booster but also helps in boosting immunity, improves metabolism, and gut health and the presence of minerals like calcium helps in improving bone health and reducing weight. However, what most people are unaware of is that eating curd coupled with a healthy balanced diet and minimum exercise can enhance libido, naturally.

Is curd actually a libido enhancer?

According to health experts and researchers, a study was conducted by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology wherein 40 male and 40 female mice were fed Vanilla Yoghurt daily in a given quantity. The result left researchers surprised as these mice developed testicles that were 15% heavier as compared to the mice that ate only junk food. Apart from that, the female mice who were in the Yogurt group had larger litters. Researchers attributed this development to the probiotic compounds in curd, which resulted in improved digestion and better health conditions and heightened sex drive in mice.

Conclusion