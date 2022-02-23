Dear men, here are 4 exercises that help your penis work better

It can also reduce depression and anxiety. These factors can affect erections as well as other aspects of sexual health.

Below are exercises that can help prevent erectile dysfunction:

Aerobic exercise

Other than strengthening the pelvic floor, the most effective workout is aerobic. Aerobic exercise of moderate-to-vigorous intensity can help improve function and reduce other conditions that can contribute to erectile dysfunction such as high blood pressure and excess weight. Examples of aerobic exercises are walking, swimming, jogging, and cycling.

Pilates exercises

Practising regular pilates exercises is also a great way to fight erectile dysfunction. Here are some pilates exercises you should try: knee fall out, supine foot raise, and pelvic curl.

Resistance training

Resistance training (which includes weightlifting) has also been shown to help improve cardiovascular health. And as we’ve mentioned, cardiovascular health is intrinsically linked to erectile health.

When resistance training was combined with aerobic exercise in a series of trials, men who responded positively to the physical exercise regimen experienced a 15% improvement in erectile function.

Kegel exercises

The pelvic floor muscles are muscles inside your pelvic region that play roles in controlling and using the structures inside—your bladder, p*nis, and anus. Pelvic floor muscle exercises, or Kegel exercises, help strengthen these muscles.