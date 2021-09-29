Dear men, here's how to have healthy sperm for maximum fertility

It is important to remember that there is still a lot to learn about male fertility. We do know that a lot of the things that make sperm healthy are the things that are healthy for men anyway. Keep in mind, though, that the following tips are merely considerations for men with potential fertility problems.

Factors that may affect sperm health

These factors, some of which you can modify and others that you can't, may affect your sperm health:

Tight trousers and underwear, synthetic material and heat

It has been suggested that all these adversely affect fertility, so get out those baggy cotton boxers! Keep the family jewels cool. It is known that the testes function most effectively (including the production of sperm) at slightly cooler than core body temperature.

Alcohol

Alcohol consumption can damage sperm production in a couple of ways. First, it may increase the production of estrogen by the liver, which can lower sperm count. Also, alcohol can directly poison the sperm-producing cells of the testicle. Limit your alcohol intake when you are trying to improve your fertility.

Drugs

There are a number of drugs that affect male fertility, including steroids, cytotoxic drugs used in cancer treatments, and opiates. Contact your healthcare provider if you are on any long-term medication that you are worried may affect your fertility. Healthcare providers should always inform you of any side effects, but it is always easy to check if you have forgotten.

Environmental toxins

There is quite a lot of conflicting evidence about environmental substances that may cause damage to sperm. It is known that radiation causes damage and birth defects. Other substances thought to have a detrimental effect on sperm are some perfumes containing phthalates, some types of pesticides, organic mercury, polychlorinated biphenyls, and estrogens in a water supply. Many of these substances are still the subject of ongoing research.

Smoking

Smokers have been shown to have diminished fertility compared to non-smokers. Smoking may adversely affect the sperm's movement, as well as the health of the sperm.

Time of day

Sperm counts are higher in the morning.

Excessive ejaculation and prolonged abstinence

Both are known to affect the number and quality of sperm. Intercourse every 2 to 3 days helps ensure optimal sperm count and health.

Diet