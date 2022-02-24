Dear women, here are 5 habits that could be harming your fertility

Although the cause is not always clear, it can be caused by certain medical conditions which diminish the possibility of having kids but at the same time, daily habits have a huge role to play as well.

It’s important to understand that lifestyle habits can either improve or damage your quality of life.

We must get to know those avoidable habits that can block the chances of starting a family.

These five areas will guide you on what you need to avoid if you’re planning on having kids:

Unprotected sex

Exposing yourself to serious problems from unsafe sex is a huge risk. There is a higher chance of contracting sexually transmitted diseases which can affect your ability to have children.

These infections can damage the fallopian tubes, ovaries and reproductive organs in men as well, especially if left untreated. If you must, always practice safe sex and limit the number of partners you have at any given time.

Heavy drinking

Moderation when it comes to drinking doesn’t usually cause major problems. But when things progress to excessive consumption, negative effects can come up.

Excess alcohol can cause hormonal imbalances in women and affect the motility and quality of sperm in men. And, women who are undergoing fertility treatments are often advised to quit drinking because it lowers the effectiveness of the treatments.

For these reasons, you should drink moderately or quit entirely to ensure your health and fertility are protected.

Bingeing on unhealthy foods

We all love to indulge in some comfort food once in a while which is understandable. A few snacks here and there are unlikely to cause any issues, but the problems start to show if you eat more junk food than healthy food most of the time.

A diet consisting of too many processed foods and other unhealthy options can lead to fertility problems in both men and women. There is also an added risk of becoming obese which is known to limit the chances of conceiving.

It’s always advisable to eat the right foods for the sake of your overall health and for your reproductive health too in this case.

Over-exercising

As the saying goes, too much of everything is dangerous. Working out and maintaining a healthy weight are some of the lifestyle changes that can increase your fertility. However, there is another dark side to it if you overdo it.

Over-exercising is definitely a sneaky problem that can have a direct impact because it can affect your hormonal balance and ovulation cycles. It’s even worsened if combined with extreme dietary changes.

Smoking

Some people pick up the habit of smoking because it looks cool, others choose to use it as a de-stressor and for some, it’s a real addiction. There are different reasons why people choose to do it, but in the background, there are big fertility risks that aren’t always paid attention to.