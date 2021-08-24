DIY hacks to lighten your vagina skin after shaving

The vaginal skin is sensitive and prone to rashes, allergy and dark spots. Dark skin in our intimate area is something most of us struggle with at some point of time in our lives.

The skin whitening creams available in the market make it darker and cause allergic reactions. Dark skin is often attributed to bad eating habits, smoking, hair removing creams, tight clothes, skin infections, heredity, ageing and obesity. Here are easy ways to whiten the vagina naturally.

Coconut and honey

Take a bowl and mix 1 tsp coconut oil and 1 tsp honey, heat the mixture in the microwave for about 20 seconds. Apply the mixture to the vagina and leave it for 15 minutes. Remove the mix by using rose water.

Cumber and aloe vera

Crush the cucumber and make a rich paste of cucumber and aloe vera, apply it to the affected areas for 15 minutes. Rinse off with cold water.

Yoghurt

Massage the vaginal area with yoghurt for 5-7 minutes. Let it sit for 15 minutes and then wash it off with lukewarm water.

Potato

To lighten your vagina, cut the potato and rotate it in a circular motion around the vagina. Potatoes are natural bleaching which enables them to lighten the affected area.

Lemon juice

Mix the lemon juice, some water with a tablespoon of honey and apply gently on the walls of the vagina. Let it sit for 3 to 5 minutes and then rinse off. Wash it off with lukewarm water.

Egg white