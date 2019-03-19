Ghana, my home. Where I grew up, where I fell in love and where I came crashing down.

I grew up in a very privileged family. There were drama and secrets like every other family, but I very much felt like the black sheep. Everyone knew their path except me.

I found drugs at the age of 18. Drugs made me feel a part of. I felt I could be myself.

That’s how it always is until you cross the line, no pun intended.

I lost myself. I lost everyone and everything.

It wasn’t too long ago that I tried to take my own life. Because I couldn’t see any way out. Nobody understood or had the right resources to help me. Drugs engulfed my very being, my very essence. I couldn’t stop trying to achieve the same feeling of euphoria I had the first time I used and fell in love.

Not before long, the very thing killing the pain was multiplying it. To such magnitude, I couldn’t breathe. It consumed my every thought, my every action, my every breath. It removed me from this world and plunged me down a very dark hole. By trying to fill this hole in my soul, I was making it bigger and bigger, until it became a life-sucking vortex.

So, from complete and utter insanity to a structured rehab (Highlands Recovery/Whyaddicted.com) was not an easy start. Having to deal with my problems as well as other strong personalities around me was hectic. But after a while, I stopped rebelling and I got the message. Rehab was just a contained environment helping me deal with my baggage in order for me to go back into society and live a productive life. I have met friends and I have lost friends. It has been one hell of a journey both spiritually and physically. But when that change happens, it just flows out and reconstructs your entire world. For the first time in my life, I am actually content. I have gained a new family through recovery, as well as mending some bonds with relatives.

And when I got through to the other side, it was a true awakening. I began to build my life. I fell in love with an amazing man who understood my disease as he also suffered from addiction. And to my surprise I began working in the rehab that helped me in more ways than I can say.

I see people come in broken and empty. Spiritually bankrupt. I see myself. I see the denial and masks that they have been wearing so long it has become who they are. A complete loss of identity.

Every addiction arises from an unconscious refusal to face and move through your own pain. Every addiction starts with pain and ends with pain. Whatever the substance you are addicted to - alcohol, food, legal or illegal drugs, or a person - you are using something or somebody to cover up your pain.

People with heavy pain-bodies usually have a better chance to awaken spiritually than those with a relatively light one.

Nothing ever happened in the past that can prevent you from being present now; and if the past cannot prevent you from being present now, what power does it have?

A happy, positive thought is indigestible to the pain-body. It can only feed on negative thoughts because only those thoughts are compatible with its own energy field. - Eckhart Tolle

Because of my pain and my struggles, I now want to help people back in Ghana find recovery.

Addiction doesn’t discriminate. It can affect anyone, from anywhere.

Asking for help is a strength, not a weakness.

That is why I am now sponsoring a free bed in Highlands Recovery Centre once a month to people from Ghana (who can’t afford it) to have the chance to live a productive, drug-free life.

Sadly, there is almost no help for addiction in Ghana. People do not view it as a disease. Addiction is a disease and we need to help our community understand it. There are a few Narcotics Anonymous meetings(which also helped save my life) in Ghana, but it’s not enough. The country simply doesn’t have qualified trauma/addiction counsellors.

I hope this helps at least one person and is a way for my family and I (Taricone) to give back.

And if you can afford treatment and need help, or like to sponsor someone, get in touch.

Email rayan@whyaddicted for pre-admission forms.