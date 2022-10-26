Dry and chapped lips? Here are simple home remedies for this menace

Chapped lips are typically caused as a result of environmental factors and personal habits. It is not just the weather that leads to the problem. From dehydration to vitamin deficiency, a lot of health problems can cause chapped lips.

The skin on our lips is thinner than the rest of our body, due to which they are more prone to changes in extreme weather conditions, increasing their chances of getting chapped.

Even though the problem is harmless and heals on its own, it is quite aggravating. However, there are various DIY remedies are available to get relief and cure chapped lips. Find them below:

Aloe vera

This medicinal herb is known for its soothing and anti-inflammatory properties. This is why it is an ideal remedy for skin conditions such as chapped lips.

Studies have shown that aloe vera contains polysaccharides and growth hormones that help the wound heal quickly. Plus, it contains vitamin A and C that helps neutralize damage from environmental toxins.

Method:

Take out the gel from aloe vera leaves and store it in a container. Apply it on your lips at least 2-3 times a day for results.

Honey

This is a soothing remedy that helps hydrate the lips. The antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties present in this wonder ingredient can protect your lips from cracking and infections.

Honey also contains antimicrobial properties and acts as an exfoliating agent that helps kill dead skin cells.

Method:

Apply some honey on your lips, and leave it for 20-30 minutes. Massage your lips in a circular motion and then clean them.

Coconut oil

Lips lose moisture easily because the skin is thin there. Coconut oil is one of the best remedies for dryness due to its moisturizing effects. It is regarded as an emollient as well, which means that your skin will be moist.

It contains antibacterial and disinfectant properties that can also prevent infections.

Method: