Early morning erection? Here's why every man must have it

This does not mean anything is wrong with you. It is just the normal way your body responds to a certain hormone that is produced in your body. This hormone is known as ‘testosterone’.

What is testosterone?

One of the reasons why a male child is different from a female child is because of the presence of testosterone in the male child. Testosterone is a hormone that is produced in the testicles of a man. This hormone is responsible for the noticeable transition of a boy to a mature man during puberty.

Testosterone is responsible for a lot of changes in men. Some of these changes include the development of facial hair, possession of deeper voice and development of strong muscles.

How testosterone gives rise to early morning erection in men

Testosterone is responsible for the hardness you feel in your male external genital every morning. The reason for this is that the testosterone level is at its highest in the morning after you wake up. It is highest immediately after waking up from the rapid eye movement sleep stage. The increase in this hormone alone may be enough to cause an erection, even in the absence of any physical stimulation.