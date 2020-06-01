The move, he said, is part of measures taken by the government to ease restrictions in Ghana’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said his in his 10th address to the nation on Sunday, May 31, 2020.

According to him, the move is to prepare and enable the students to take their final examinations, adding that it is with the appropriate enhanced safety protocols and social distancing adherence.

Final year university students are expected to resume school on Monday, June 15, 2020.

Also, final year SHS students are to return to school on Monday, June 22, 2020, their counterparts in Junior High Schools will go back to school on Monday, June 29, 2020.

The president, however, laid down some safety protocols that must be followed.

These include: