Excessive use of 'laughing gas' could increase risk of low BP, heart attack - FDA warns

In a public notice issued by the FDA, it is cautioning abusers that Nitrous Oxide gas is also prone to the risk of suffocating and loss of consciousness.

"Long-term recreational use(abuse) of Nitrous Oxide gas could also compromise the immune system, mental and neurological disorders (hand and foot numbness and limb spasms), depression and incontinence," the notice said.

The FDA hence admonished the public to report cases of abuse to the Authority when they come across any incident as drastic measures would be taken.

"The public is hereby urged to promptly report to the Authority on the abuse of Nitrous Oxide gas.

The FDA strongly admonishes nightclubs, pubs and party organizers to desist from the inappropraite use of Nitrious Oxide gas in their facilities.

The Authority is collaborating with other relevant stakeholder agencies to address the emerging safety concerns. "

In the meantime, the FDA has assured the public of its commitment in ensuring public health and safety through continuous public education, engagement and sensitization of the public on the risks of the substance of abuse.

