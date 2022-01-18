Exercising naked: Here's why this act is beneficial

Exercising naked at home may offer some great benefits for your overall well-being.

Nude workouts allow you to examine your body and come face-to-face with yourself, exactly how you are.

According to some research, spending time naked may help increase self-esteem and body image and, in turn, improve life satisfaction.

How does working out naked benefit you? Let’s break down specifics.

Helps generate endorphins

When you take all your clothes off for exercising, it is way easier for sun rays to penetrate. Sunbathing causes the body to produce vitamin D, which supports bone and muscle health. Furthermore, this vitamin stimulates the production of serotonin, the hormone responsible for regulating mood.

Allows greater freedom of movement

Exercising naked, according to experts, allows your body to be more flexible during a workout. Clothes tend to stifle the body, thus not allowing it to fully stretch. Furthermore, by training naked, the skin can be oxygenated more, and rashes caused by friction can be avoided.

Stimulates the release of toxins

Human skin needs air to breathe and by always covering ourselves with tight clothing, especially made of synthetic materials, we interrupt this process. Thus, exercising naked, which is also a time where you release more toxins than normal, is great for letting go of all that without impeding the process.

Improves blood flow

Exercising without clothes allows muscle groups to improve their strength without being confined in training clothes. This promotes great blood circulation throughout the human body.

Great for testosterone