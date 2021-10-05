RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

FDA warns public against using injectable glutathione for skin lightening; says it's unsafe

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) in Ghana has cautioned the public against the dangers associated with the use of injectable glutathione for skin lightening.

In a press statement released on Tuesday, October 5, the Authority said "no injectable glutathione or any injectable skin lightening agent has been approved by the FDA for such use."

Although injectable glutathione is being promoted on social media for skin lightening, FDA said "there is no clinical evidence on the safety and effectiveness of the products and no published guidelines for correct dosing and duration of treatment."

In view of that, "consumers are advised to seek the help of certified medical professionals for any skin conditions and avoid buying injectable products online or from unauthorised professionals."

Read the full statement below:

