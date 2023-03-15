For men: 4 ways to get harder, stronger erection without medication

Erections occur when the arteries in the penis relax and dilate to allow blood to flow in.

Poor erections are caused by one of five things: decreased blood flow, abnormal hormone levels, medication, abnormal nerve function, and the last thing is the mental component.

By making positive changes to your lifestyle, you can reduce or prevent the frequency of weak erections.

Here are 4 simple ways to get a stronger erection without medication.

Diet

They say you are what you eat. Eating high amounts of highly processed foods is not only bad for your health in the long run, but it also increases your chances of developing ED.

Studies found a direct connection between diet and erectile dysfunction. Researchers found that a higher probability of impotence was directly correlated with heart disease, hypertension, and diabetes.

That’s why eating the right food is important. Leafy greens, colourful veg, and lean meat will all help give you stronger erections.

Exercise

Exercise is one of the best ways to strengthen erections. Regular exercise, especially moderate aerobic physical activity, improves blood pressure, blood flow, and hormone levels, and raises chemicals like nitric oxide that increase penile blood flow

As a bonus, physical activity can also boost stamina, strength, and flexibility.

Minimize stress

Anxiety and stress trigger your body to release a chemical called epinephrine. Epinephrine increases blood flow to areas like the heart and brain, but diverts it away from areas like the penis, making it tougher to get an erection.

So much of sexual performance is mental, and stress and anxiety can also take your head out of the game and affect sexual function, resulting in less-than-stellar erections.

Stop smoking, reduce alcohol consumption

Lifestyle choices are another important contributing factor to ED.

Studies found that a strong correlation between smoking, illicit drug use, and ED existed in men under 40.

That’s because the chemicals that enter your bloodstream when you smoke interfere with blood flow, causing your arteries to harden.

Alcohol, on the other hand, decreases the brain’s ability to recognize sexual stimulations, interfering with nerve endings, which results in a floppy penis or erections that don’t last very long.