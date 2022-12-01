For men: 6 habits that damage your sexual health

The quantity and movement of sperm are both important factors in maintaining sperm health. Semen discharges millions of sperm in a single ejaculation.

The chances of fertilisation decrease if the number is too low. A woman’s fertilisation depends not only on the quantity, but also on how the sperms travel to her body.

While young men are at narrow risk of developing sexual health problems, certain habits may take a toll on your sexual health. Below are some of them:

Alcohol

Drinking alcohol daily can be problematic for one’s reproductive health. It can lower testosterone levels and lead to decreased sperm production. While you may be convinced that it is the time to party, cutting down on alcohol may benefit your sexual health in the long run.

Stress

A variety of factors can contribute to this, including personal and professional factors. It is well known that stress can negatively affect fertility. The hormones needed to produce sperm can be interfered with by it. Also, being depressed will negatively affect sperm concentration. Practicing relaxation techniques such as yoga and meditation can help you de-stress. One can also do any activities of his choice like reading, photography, gardening, or playing any instrument to stay calm and content.

Obesity

Quitting workouts and eating junk food leads to obesity and it has a negative impact on a man’s reproductive capacity. Both overweight and underweight men can experience sexual issues. Weight problems affect not just sperm count but also the physical and molecular structure of germ cells in the testes and, eventually, mature sperm.

Unhealthy food

If you want to keep your fertility levels good, it is best to give up the practice of eating those french fries and burgers too frequently. According to a recent study, males who ate processed meat had a much lower number of ‘normal’ shaped sperm cells than those who ate less. A healthy lifestyle habit like putting a thought into what you eat can help improve sexual function.

Unsafe sex

Poor sperm count and sexual problems are primarily caused by sexually transmitted diseases (STDs). An STD can harm your reproductive health in a variety of ways, from pelvic inflammatory disease to obstructed fallopian tubes, so it is best to be cautious while you’re young.

Drug use

Anabolic steroids taken to stimulate muscle strength and growth suppresses spermatogenesis and interferes with fertility.