For men: 7 natural ways to treat baldness

Genetic hair loss is common in approximately 60 percent of men from their late teens up until their 50s. The main cause of this is inherited genes which makes one predisposed to hair loss or baldness.

While some have resorted to embracing what life throws their way, others have tried several hair restoration methods with little or no results.

Luckily, there are various treatment options readily available today and include:

Regularly wash your hair with mild shampoo

Regular hair washing is a part of preventing hair loss by the way of keeping hair and scalp clean. By doing so, you are lowering the risk of infections and dandruff that may lead to hair breakage or loss. Moreover, clean hair gives the impression of more volume.

Avoid brushing wet hair

When hair is wet, it is in its weakest state. So avoid brushing wet hair because the chances of hair loss increase. But if you must comb wet hair, use a very wide-toothed comb. Also, avoid brushing hair too frequently as doing so can injure hair and increase loss. Use your fingers to undo tangles, not a comb or brush.

Garlic juice, onion juice or ginger juice

Rub one of the juices on your scalp, leave it overnight and wash it out in the morning. Do it regularly for a week and you will see noticeable results.

Rub green tea into your hair

Studies have shown that rubbing green tea into hair may help curb hair loss problems. All you need to do is brew two bags of green tea in one cup of water, leave to cool and thereafter, apply it to your hair. Rinse your hair thoroughly after an hour. To see results, practice this regularly for a week to ten days.

Reduce alcoholic beverages and quit smoking

If you are experiencing hair loss then lessen your alcohol intake because drinking alcohol reduces hair growth. So decrease or eliminate alcohol to see an increase in hair growth.

Smoking cigarettes reduces the amount of blood that flows to the scalp and this causes a reduction in hair growth.

Avoid constant heating & drying

Don't subject your hair to frequent, constant heating and drying procedures. Heat weakens hair proteins, and constant heating and drying can lead to weakness and fragility that causes hair loss.

Take care of your health