For men: Here are 4 ways to maintain penile hygiene

There are many different things that can affect the health of your penis, including your hygiene practices, lifestyle changes, and any underlying health conditions.

Here’s what you need to know to keep your penis in tip-top shape:

Eat a balanced diet

A balanced diet is key in helping you reduce your chances of developing diabetes and heart disease, both of which can cause erectile dysfunction (ED).

Researchers found that men who regularly consumed flavonoids were less likely to develop ED.

Certain foods may also boost your testosterone levels and improve your fertility. This includes spinach, avocado, etc.

Don’t wear dirty underwear

Skipping laundry day isn’t a good idea if you want to keep your genitals clean and healthy. Dirty pants carry traces of faeces, bad smells, and all kinds of germs. Wearing the same pair for longer than one day may leave you prone to infections

Manage stress

Stress is a real ghost that can haunt your health from every possible angle. Keeping anxiety levels and stress in control is highly important for an overall good quality life and especially your sex life. Stress due to personal or professional reasons can ultimately affect your personal relationship with your partner and also lead to a loss of interest in sex and may cause erectile dysfunction.

Exercise regularly

Moderate physical activity can help your penis.

Studies show that exercising at least a few times a week — even a brisk walk every so often can improve your penile health.