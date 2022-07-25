For men: Here's how alcohol affects your penis, sex

Study says that men averagely drink 11 units of alcohol per week. Adding that this 11 units of alcohol per week have a detrimental effect on semen volume and morphology.

Heavy drinking, hence, can affect your ability to get and maintain an erection, your sex drive and your performance.

How does drinking affect male fertility?

Studies show that alcohol affects sperm production and health by interfering with the functioning of the male reproductive system and sperm. This system is made up of the testes, the hypothalamus in the brain and the anterior pituitary gland, which is connected to the brain

The alcohol directly harms the Sertoli cells of the testes where sperm grows. It hurts testosterone production by harming the Leydig cells which produce it. The testes have a major role in the male reproductive system as they produce both testosterone and sperm.

Drinking and erection

Researchers have found that too much alcohol affects both your brain and your penis.

They say that clear-headed or sober men were able to achieve an erection more quickly than intoxicated men.

Excessive drinking decreases blood flow to your penis, reduces the intensity of your orgasm, and can dampen your level of excitement.

Tips for quitting excessive drinking

It can be difficult to stop drinking on your own. But the good news is, you don’t have to—your healthcare provider is a good resource for advice and support. Therapy (behavioural counselling) is often a helpful step in the quitting process.

If you want to talk to people who have been through or are going through the same change, support groups are available in person and online. Or you may decide that your friends, family, and loved ones are the people you can lean on.

Here is a list of foods that can guarantee a rock-hard erection.

Garlic

Garlic is a wonderful herb and has many health benefits. It lowers blood pressure and reduces inflammation. According to an animal study, garlic can up testosterone levels. The male sex hormone is required for libido as well as a good erection. The herb will improve the blood flow to the genital area improving the quality of your erection.

Onion

Onion is another vegetable that will help you have a longer and stronger erection. It increases the blood volume and keeps your heart healthy.

Chillies

Chillies contain an alkaloid known as capsaicin, which has been found to improve circulation, boost nitric oxide and reduce blood pressure. So, chillies will improve blood flow in the genital area and help you get a real good hard-on.

Watermelon

Watermelons have several health benefits. It is also good for your penis health. This summer fruit pumps more blood into your genitals improving your erection.

Banana

There are several reasons to eat bananas every day. Loaded with potassium, banana is a superfood.

It reduces bloating, fights cancer and is one of the best remedies for hangovers. It also improves blood circulation and helps you have a harder erection.

Orange