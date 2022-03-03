However, they are not perfect, sometimes they break. it's usually due to friction, which is an issue because sex is like...80% friction when you think about it.

A condom can also come off inside the vagina during or after sex — if there’s no condom on your penis when you pull out, it’s the same as if the condom broke. To help avoid this, always pull out of the vagina while your penis is still hard, and hold onto the base of the condom when you pull out.

It can be stressful if your condom breaks or slips off, but luckily there’s still something you can do

There are several reasons why condoms break during sex. Follow these tips and make sure that the condom doesn't break.

Don’t expose the condoms to extreme temperature

Make sure when you store your condoms, you store them in a cool and dark place. Do not keep them anywhere that gets direct sunlight. Refrain from storing them in very cold spaces as well as that can dry up the rubber and make it brittle.

Never use two condoms together

Layering your condoms during sex is a blunder. Condoms are designed to be used one at a time, performing on their own. It will in fact damage one of the layers during the friction.

Wear it correctly

Practice wearing a condom before you have to really perform. Because there is a right way to wear it. First, check for any damage, then hold the rim gently in one hand and using your thumb and forefinger, pinch the tip and then roll the condom down. In case you are using an internal condom, remember it is only for the vagina or fr anal sex. To use that, remove the ring inside and push it in with your finger.

Find the correct size

Buy a condom that fits you and not because it is cheap. The size of the condom matters a lot. If it is too small, it is bound to break so what is the point? It should be of a snug-fitting and you should be able to move freely.

Don’t use oil-based lubricants