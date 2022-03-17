For men: Is your penis size correlated to the size of your nose? Here's what study says

According to the journal Basic and Clinical Andrology, the nose and penis size are correlated. Japanese researchers studied the bodies of 126 middle-aged men where they noted the height, weight, measurements, weight of testicles, the length of the penis in flaccid state and also the circumference of the penis.

They measured the distance from the centre of the eyes of each subject to the beginning of the nose. Those who had noses smaller than 1.8 inches had a penis length (stretched) of around 4.1 inches. If any of the corpses were 2.2 inches long or a little longer than that nose size, then their penises measured 5.3 inches.

“The fact that nose size is related to SPL (stretched penile length) indicates that penile length may not be determined by age, height or bodyweight but has already been determined before birth,” according to the researchers.

Does the size of your penis matter?

According to Patti Britton, PhD, a sex coach and clinical sexologist, as reported by the everyday health website, it is not the size but the thickness of a penis that gives pleasure in a sense.

“It's really the thickness of a male's penis that is the element that allows her to feel what we in sexology called containment — the feeling of fullness that's produced with an object or a penis inside the vaginal wall," Britton told the health website.