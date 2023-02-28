For women: 4 best ways to help your partner to deal with erectile dysfunction

Erectile dysfunction (ED) can be a complicated issue to face for both partners, but there are many things that you can do to support your partner and help them overcome it.

Men can feel a lot of distress and even go into depression if they experience this problem but if they do not have the right support from their partner, it can be a major issue. So, here are some tips that can guide you in being that supportive partner to your male partner if they are facing erectile dysfunction:

Explore non-sexual forms of intimacy

Remember that physical intimacy is not just about sex. You can have a very fulfilling and intimate relationship with your partner even if they are experiencing ED. Focus on other ways of being physically close, such as cuddling, kissing, and holding hands.

Experiment with different sexual activities that don't necessarily require an erection, such as oral sex or mutual masturbation. This can help reduce the pressure on your partner to perform and create new ways for you both to experience pleasure.

Be supportive

Let your partner know that you are there for them and that you care about them. ED can be a source of shame and embarrassment for many men, so it's important that you approach the topic with sensitivity and understanding. If you have a nagging habit, this is the time for you to eliminate it or keep it on the back burner because your words may burn them.

Be patient

Overcoming ED can take time, and it may involve trying different treatments or approaches. It's important to be patient and supportive throughout the process.

Encourage them to seek professional help