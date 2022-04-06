Every woman has a different pregnancy story to tell – all of which are special. Similarly, women can experience varying signs of pregnancy.
For women: 4 early signs of pregnancy before a missed period
While a missed period is one of the tell-tale signs of pregnancy, it may not be the first for everyone.
The primary sign of pregnancy is missing a menstrual period or two or more consecutive periods, but many women experience other symptoms of pregnancy before they miss a period.
Pregnancy symptoms vary from woman to woman. A woman may experience every common symptom, just a few, or none at all.
That said, here are some early pregnancy signs that may showcase even before your period is due.
- Morning sickness or nausea
Pregnant women feel extremely nauseous during the early stages of pregnancy. Although it is popularly known as morning sickness, it does not necessarily arise in the morning and one may feel sick any time of the day. Feeling nauseous is something most women go through even before they miss their period. It can appear a few weeks after conception due to many reasons ranging from high estrogen and progesterone levels in the body to low blood sugar. It may worsen due to stress, fatigue or food smell sensitivities.
- Changes in breasts
In the initial few weeks of pregnancy, a woman may notice certain changes in the breast shape, size and attributes. It could feel heavier, more tender and swollen, which could resemble signs of premenstrual syndrome (PMS). But one thing that could act as a differentiator is that the areolas on the breast don’t usually get darker or become bigger in size when it comes to regular periods, but do so when someone is pregnant.
- Fatigue
- Spotting and cramping
Women who are pregnant may notice some spotting during the early phase of their pregnancy. This is called implantation bleeding. It could be light pink or brownish in colour and may show up a week or so before your period is due. There’s nothing to be alarmed about if this occurs, since it is caused because the fertilized egg attaches itself to the uterine lining, leading to irritation and light bleeding.
Additionally, women may also experience cramping, which is often associated with menstrual pain. This happens because during pregnancy, the flow of the blood increases in the body, which means an increase in blood flow to the uterus too, causing cramping. It could range from mild to severe cramps and depending on how much you can take, consult your doctor accordingly.
