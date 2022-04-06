For women: 4 early signs of pregnancy before a missed period

The primary sign of pregnancy is missing a menstrual period or two or more consecutive periods, but many women experience other symptoms of pregnancy before they miss a period.

Pregnancy symptoms vary from woman to woman. A woman may experience every common symptom, just a few, or none at all.

That said, here are some early pregnancy signs that may showcase even before your period is due.

Morning sickness or nausea

Pregnant women feel extremely nauseous during the early stages of pregnancy. Although it is popularly known as morning sickness, it does not necessarily arise in the morning and one may feel sick any time of the day. Feeling nauseous is something most women go through even before they miss their period. It can appear a few weeks after conception due to many reasons ranging from high estrogen and progesterone levels in the body to low blood sugar. It may worsen due to stress, fatigue or food smell sensitivities.

Changes in breasts

In the initial few weeks of pregnancy, a woman may notice certain changes in the breast shape, size and attributes. It could feel heavier, more tender and swollen, which could resemble signs of premenstrual syndrome (PMS). But one thing that could act as a differentiator is that the areolas on the breast don’t usually get darker or become bigger in size when it comes to regular periods, but do so when someone is pregnant.

Fatigue

Spotting and cramping

Women who are pregnant may notice some spotting during the early phase of their pregnancy. This is called implantation bleeding. It could be light pink or brownish in colour and may show up a week or so before your period is due. There’s nothing to be alarmed about if this occurs, since it is caused because the fertilized egg attaches itself to the uterine lining, leading to irritation and light bleeding.