For women: 4 foods to relieve severe period pain

However, having a healthy and mindful diet during periods can help you manage period pain.

Certain foods are known to soothe the body and relieve it from unbearable period pain because of the nutrients they contain.

To deal with those severe cramps in winter, make your diet healthy with these foods:

Ginger tea

Ginger is known to revitalize the body and its anti-inflammatory properties help in reducing period pain. Have a cup of brewing tea with some freshly grated ginger to have a pain-free period.

Citrus fruits

Citrus fruits are not just delicious to eat but also aid in reducing period pain. Fruits like oranges, or amla are loaded with vitamin C which boosts immunity and makes the body stronger to fight against pain and fatigue. Having an orange with breakfast or as a midday snack would be beneficial.

Turmeric

Turmeric has tons of medicinal benefits and it has been used by grandmothers for ages to reduce inflammation in the body. During a menstrual cycle, the body becomes vulnerable and the pain can increase. Having turmeric roots or turmeric milk will aid in lessening the pain.

Green leafy vegetables