During menstruation, it’s common for people to experience fatigue, bloating, mood swings, cramps and pain. It can lead to an irritated mood, less productivity at work along with other uneasiness in the body.
For women: 4 foods to relieve severe period pain
Eating the right foods can do a lot to the body.
However, having a healthy and mindful diet during periods can help you manage period pain.
Certain foods are known to soothe the body and relieve it from unbearable period pain because of the nutrients they contain.
To deal with those severe cramps in winter, make your diet healthy with these foods:
- Ginger tea
Ginger is known to revitalize the body and its anti-inflammatory properties help in reducing period pain. Have a cup of brewing tea with some freshly grated ginger to have a pain-free period.
- Citrus fruits
Citrus fruits are not just delicious to eat but also aid in reducing period pain. Fruits like oranges, or amla are loaded with vitamin C which boosts immunity and makes the body stronger to fight against pain and fatigue. Having an orange with breakfast or as a midday snack would be beneficial.
- Turmeric
Turmeric has tons of medicinal benefits and it has been used by grandmothers for ages to reduce inflammation in the body. During a menstrual cycle, the body becomes vulnerable and the pain can increase. Having turmeric roots or turmeric milk will aid in lessening the pain.
- Green leafy vegetables
Green, leafy vegetables make the most nutritious food for easing period pain. Cauliflower, cabbage, broccoli, and spinach are some of the vegetables rich in iron, magnesium, and calcium and provide the body energy and boost metabolism. It helps to reduce period pain and keeps fatigue at bay.
