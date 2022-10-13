For women: 4 natural ways to tighten a loose vagina

The vagina is elastic and can stretch or shrink to accommodate in situations. Some events in your life like pregnancy affect your vaginal stretchability but like any other muscle, they are good at expanding and retracting. Nothing will cause your vagina to become ‘loose’ permanently.

Can the vagina get loose from having too much sex?

It is important to note frequent sex or lack of it will not cause it to change. It’s a myth many people believe that too much sex can result in a loose vagina.

Many women face the issue of vaginal dryness, this can also be solved through vaginal tightening.

Experts say that vaginal tightening decreases friction during intercourse and reduces any pain.

If you want to take certain steps to tighten and strengthen your vaginal muscles, there is nothing better than exercise. Some exercises specifically help with it. Find them below:

Squats

Doing squats a great way to tone your pelvic area and tighten your vaginal muscles. To do this, you have to stand with stretched legs and hips turned out, then lower yourself as if sitting on a bench. Repeat this procedure several times. What’s more? It can also give you a rounder butt. You can also perform squats with weights (dumbbells) in your hands.

Legs up exercise

Raise your legs against the wall. It is an excellent exercise to tighten up the vagina and develop pelvic muscle strength. You can perform this exercise in the morning before leaving your bed.

Yoga

The contraction and expansion of the pelvic floor muscles are assisted by yoga. This will help your vagina healthy. Yoga poses that include the pelvis can also help in tightening the vagina.

Kegel exercises