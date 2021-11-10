For women: 4 things that should never be inserted into the vagina

Your vulva and vagina can bring incredible pleasure. But it can also feel significant amounts of pain if it's not taken care of correctly. That includes avoiding products, toys, and toiletries that pose a hidden threat to the health of your vagina.

The vagina contains the most delicate and sensitive skin of your entire body, and things that seem harmless can leave you with an infection, irritation, burns, or other damage.

If you want to avoid infections and other accidents, here are 4 things to keep away from your vagina.

Anything with a scent

The perfumes used to give scents to toilet paper, novelty condoms, tampons, even soaps, lotions, and body washes contain additives that leave some women with itching, inflammation, and rashes on or around the vagina.

Not all women have problems with these, but it's probably better to stay away from them than find out the hard way that they cause a bad reaction on your skin.

Fruits and vegetables

Experts have advised that it is not safe to put a cucumber or banana in you.

Even organic produce that's been scrubbed clean still carries bacteria, and while it likely wouldn't be a threat to your digestive tract, it introduces the microbes to your private parts. That can upset the normal balance of bacteria in the vagina, which means there's potential for a lovely bacterial or yeast infection to develop.

Vaseline

Perhaps in search of some lubrication, you got the bright idea that vaseline might be the best source of lubrication. False! Vaseline and any petroleum product can lead to infections.

Hair removal cream

If you like to remove your pubic hair but don't like shaving or waxing, you might wonder "is okay to put lotion on your vagina for hair removal?"