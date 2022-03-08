For women: 4 vagina-cleansing foods that can make your lady bits smell good

According to research, your vaginal and gut health are linked to each other. Basically, if you keep your gut healthy, your vagina will be healthy too.

A healthy vagina will be devoid of infections, have the correct pH, and won’t smell pungent.

So, here’s a list of foods that can help your vaginal stay good:

Pineapple

Pineapple is a rich source of vitamin C, vitamin B, and fibre. Not only do these nutrients improve gut health, but they also help maintain your vagina’s natural smell by keeping it healthy and preventing any infections.

Apple

The phytoestrogen phloridzin and antioxidants in apples stimulate the blood flow in your vagina, keeping it healthy and fresh. In fact, a 2014 study published on PubMed Central shows that these compounds also prevent the development of uterine fibroids and help with sexual arousal.

Plus, eating apples can also increase the probability of climaxing during sex.

Ginger Tea

The antimicrobial properties of ginger are just what you need to promote a healthy gut, a healthy vagina, and ward off any vaginal infections, keeping the vagina smelling au-naturel.

Lemon