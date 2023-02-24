And all of this has a strong impact on social relationships and the intimate relationship with your partner.
For women: 5 sexual issues you are likely to face during menopause
Menopause can change your body, mind, and, more generally, your life.
During menopause, the estrogen level falls and this makes the vagina walls thinner.
While some of the hormonal changes of menopause may change the way you experience sex and your body, there are lots you can do to create a happy and pleasurable sex life that feels right for you.
Here are some sexual issues women may face during menopause:
- Vaginal infection
After menopause, the vagina is more prone to bacterial infection. The imbalance in the vaginal environment makes it a good breeding ground for microorganisms. Bacterial vaginosis and complicated vulvovaginal candidiasis frequently occur in postmenopausal women.
- Less intense orgasm
As one age the intensity of orgasm decreases. One possible explanation of this is that when one age, the blood fills your genitals slowly due to which the intensity of the arousal and the orgasm is not the same as it was earlier. Post-menopause it will take you time to reach orgasm.
- Physical discomfort disturbs sexual pleasure
Menopause is associated with hot flushes, night sweats, loss of sleep, prickling, and itching sensation on the skin. These physical discomforts interfere with sexual pleasure and sometimes reduce the person’s interest in sexual intercourse.
- Risk of atrophic vaginitis
Sex after menopause increases the risk of atrophic vaginitis. This is drying and inflammation of the vaginal walls. A sizable section of menopausal women face this issue however only a few seek medical help. It affects sexual pleasure as the intercourse becomes painful.
- Frequent urinary tract infections
During menopause, the body is prone to infections and urinary tract infection is one of those. UTIs are extremely painful and are often accompanied by fever. Repeated infections affect the quality of life, one of which is a decrease in the chances of sexual intercourse.
