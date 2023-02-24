For women: 5 sexual issues you are likely to face during menopause

During menopause, the estrogen level falls and this makes the vagina walls thinner.

While some of the hormonal changes of menopause may change the way you experience sex and your body, there are lots you can do to create a happy and pleasurable sex life that feels right for you.

Here are some sexual issues women may face during menopause:

Vaginal infection

After menopause, the vagina is more prone to bacterial infection. The imbalance in the vaginal environment makes it a good breeding ground for microorganisms. Bacterial vaginosis and complicated vulvovaginal candidiasis frequently occur in postmenopausal women.

Less intense orgasm

As one age the intensity of orgasm decreases. One possible explanation of this is that when one age, the blood fills your genitals slowly due to which the intensity of the arousal and the orgasm is not the same as it was earlier. Post-menopause it will take you time to reach orgasm.

Physical discomfort disturbs sexual pleasure

Menopause is associated with hot flushes, night sweats, loss of sleep, prickling, and itching sensation on the skin. These physical discomforts interfere with sexual pleasure and sometimes reduce the person’s interest in sexual intercourse.

Risk of atrophic vaginitis

Sex after menopause increases the risk of atrophic vaginitis. This is drying and inflammation of the vaginal walls. A sizable section of menopausal women face this issue however only a few seek medical help. It affects sexual pleasure as the intercourse becomes painful.

Frequent urinary tract infections