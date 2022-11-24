RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

For women: 5 things to be mindful of after sex

Berlinda Entsie

The aftermath of sex is as important as the time the action was ongoing.

Couple talking in bed
Couple talking in bed

Just as you know how to get under the sheets, the moments after sex are just as important.

Recommended articles

After a night of passion, maybe all you want to do is cuddle up to your partner. But there are some important things you should do after sex.

It’s a good idea to figure out what you and your partner like in bed, but once you’re done, pay attention to what your health demands. In fact, even if you are tired, there are some things you should avoid.

There are certain things that a woman should not do after sex, as these can impact her physical and mental health. Take the time to establish healthy habits that ensure that you can have the best possible communication and intimacy with your sexual partner.

Here are some common mistakes to avoid after sex:

  • Ignoring pain

The moaning that occurs during and after coitus is not always about pleasure. It can usually be reduced by abdominal breathing. Pain during and after sex, on the other hand, can be caused by sexually transmitted infections, vaginismus, orgasm, endometriosis, deep penetration, fibroids, or emotional trauma. If the pain persists and becomes unbearable, it’s worth seeking medical advice.

  • Wearing tight undergarments

There are numerous factors to consider for good vaginal health after sex. One of them is going commando! Wearing synthetic materials or tight undergarments may irritate the moist skin of the thighs. Ditching underwear post sex will provide some relief from the heat and will also help to prevent infections of all kinds, such as yeast infections and itching.

  • Not cleaning your vagina

Keep in mind that your vagina is self-cleaning. So, don’t douche or clean it with chemical-based soaps, as this can increase the risk of infection. Simply, wipe from front to back post sex to maintain the pH balance of the vagina. This will also reduce the likelihood of infection.

  • Skipping contraceptives

If you are using condoms, ensure that they are intact. This will prevent unwanted pregnancy and infection. Also, if you are on oral contraceptives, don’t forget to pop your pill.

Ignoring post-coital bleeding

You’ve just finished having sex with your partner, and now you’re bleeding? Well, bleeding with pain from any of the sites requires immediate attention, as they may occur from the vagina due to vaginal dryness and fibroids.

Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie a reporter at Pulse.com.gh/bi/. She reports on all your business related issues and always ready to promote your business through amazing reportage.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

5 foods that can prevent erectile dysfunction

5 foods that can prevent erectile dysfunction

'Spider','Butter Churner' plus other dangerous sex positions - Sex education heats up on Steamy Nights with Katy G

'Spider','Butter Churner' plus other dangerous sex positions - Sex education heats up on Steamy Nights with Kati G

Lady checking her vagina

Perfect vagina don't exist, don't force it to smell good - Expert to women

Home remedies to get rid of dark gums, teeth

3 quick home remedies to get rid of dark gums, teeth