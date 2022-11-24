For women: 5 things to be mindful of after sex

After a night of passion, maybe all you want to do is cuddle up to your partner. But there are some important things you should do after sex.

It’s a good idea to figure out what you and your partner like in bed, but once you’re done, pay attention to what your health demands. In fact, even if you are tired, there are some things you should avoid.

There are certain things that a woman should not do after sex, as these can impact her physical and mental health. Take the time to establish healthy habits that ensure that you can have the best possible communication and intimacy with your sexual partner.

Here are some common mistakes to avoid after sex:

Ignoring pain

The moaning that occurs during and after coitus is not always about pleasure. It can usually be reduced by abdominal breathing. Pain during and after sex, on the other hand, can be caused by sexually transmitted infections, vaginismus, orgasm, endometriosis, deep penetration, fibroids, or emotional trauma. If the pain persists and becomes unbearable, it’s worth seeking medical advice.

Wearing tight undergarments

There are numerous factors to consider for good vaginal health after sex. One of them is going commando! Wearing synthetic materials or tight undergarments may irritate the moist skin of the thighs. Ditching underwear post sex will provide some relief from the heat and will also help to prevent infections of all kinds, such as yeast infections and itching.

Not cleaning your vagina

Keep in mind that your vagina is self-cleaning. So, don’t douche or clean it with chemical-based soaps, as this can increase the risk of infection. Simply, wipe from front to back post sex to maintain the pH balance of the vagina. This will also reduce the likelihood of infection.

Skipping contraceptives

If you are using condoms, ensure that they are intact. This will prevent unwanted pregnancy and infection. Also, if you are on oral contraceptives, don’t forget to pop your pill.

Ignoring post-coital bleeding